In a recent Instagram post, the actor showed off his muscled physique and revealed he trained several hours per day for his cameo. “Please remember I was 22 on Ep1 training 15hrs a day. For Solo I was getting a good 3-4 hours in of training with a serious hip injury,” he said.

But here’s the thing: Maul didn’t do an awful lot in Solo. Park trained 3-4 hours a day to say a few lines, stand up and look rather menacing with his double-bladed lightsaber (we’re still not sure why he turned it on, either).

However, there’s of course a chance Park was originally scripted to do more Maul-ing than ended up in the final film.

Remember, the movie was forced to change directors mid-production (with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller swapped with Ron Howard) – maybe there's a whole story arc fans don't know about?

Overall however, it looks like Park may have spent all that time training to only be left with a perfect physique to use in more high-paying Hollywood roles. Tough break.