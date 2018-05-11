The reaction was largely positive, although the movie is apparently not without its issues...

While the first viewers have kept spoilers to a minimum, it is also hinted that this might not be the 'standalone' movie that Rogue One was, with many suggesting this could be the start of a young Solo franchise.

Ehrenreich has already let slip that he is signed up for three movies as Han, and director Ron Howard too has also suggested this might not be the only Solo movie.

"They’re single movies exploring the galaxy; but of course, as a company, I think they’re going to be very interested to see how people respond to it and take it from there," he told Fandango.

Solo: A Star Wars Story will be released in UK cinemas on 24th May