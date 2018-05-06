Star Wars fans worrying that upcoming anthology movie Solo will be far, far away from the galaxy they know and love may at least take comfort in the knowledge that Star Wars creator George Lucas has had a small amount of input into the character of young Han Solo, as played by Alden Ehrenreich.

Advertisement

Solo: A Star Wars Story director Ron Howard revealed that during a visit to the set of the movie, Lucas added a joke of his own to a scene he was watching.