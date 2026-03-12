Silo season 3 has been a long time coming, but star Rebecca Ferguson has hinted that the wait might finally be over soon.

Ad

The wildly popular Apple TV sci-fi follows the inhabitants of an underground silo who have no idea how they came to be there, or what they survived in the outside world. Ferguson plays Juliette, a mechanic intent on discovering the truth.

We know that season 3, which will move the series into a new chapter, is coming this year, but when asked specifically when we can expect it, Ferguson teased: "Maybe in the middle of this year."

Ferguson's interview with Collider also confirmed that she has now wrapped on the fourth and final season of the show, with the actress adding: "I'm emotionally grieving, and I don't talk about it because I'll probably break down crying. I’m pushing it down."

Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette in Silo season 2. Apple TV+

Season 3 is set to adapt Shift, the second book in Hugh Howey's Wool trilogy, which goes back in time to focus on how the silos were originally built, becoming a prequel to the first novel.

The end of season 2 gave us a glimpse at where the story is going to go, introducing us to a journalist and a congressman who, if the series follows the novels, will be incredibly important to the story going forward.

However, Ferguson's involvement in season 3 suggests the show might diverge a little from what's in the novel, considering Juliette only appears very briefly in Shift.

Previously speaking to RadioTimes.com, showrunner Graham Yost confirmed that we'll find out more about how exactly the silos came to be in future seasons, saying: "You'll also see something in the final episode that gives you just a hint of where we hope to go in the rest of the story, which is finding out how this happened."

And, for anyone who's read the books, they'll know that the best is still to come.

Silo seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Apple TV.

Add Silo to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.