Heading into Thursday’s final with a chance of taking the top TV Champion prize are Doctor Who and Outlander , with the fan-favourite shows fighting off tough competition from Disney’s Loki and Sky’s The Lazarus Project in the penultimate round.

Our quest to find the ultimate Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion is almost at an end – and after some heated Semi-Finals, our finalists for the top prize have been revealed.

This should make for quite the match-up. In previous TV Champion tournaments both Outlander and Doctor Who have had strong showings from their legions of loyal fans, so it’s anyone’s game as we enter this final round of the contest.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Two time travel dramas, often stuffed with Scottish actors and powerhouse female leads, with one show that was directly inspired by the other (Outlander’s first genesis came from Doctor Who star Frazer Hines, if you didn’t know) – well, it should make quite a final clash.

Because despite all the victories for both shows so far, the battle’s not over. In Thursday’s final (28th July), the competition will open once more for our last head-to-head match up, with fans able to cast their votes from 12pm-5pm BST.

Sam Heughan in Outlander and Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who

As ever, unlimited voting is available for both sides – remember, the digital tug-of-war that is the TV Champion tournament means that the best way to take your favourite show to victory is to just keep voting and refreshing until the very last moment. And when that moment comes, voting will close – and our 2022 Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion will be revealed.

Join in all the action and conversation by following @RadioTimes on Twitter and using the #TVChampion hashtag. And who knows? If you and your fellow fans vote hard enough, it might just be your show that triumphs.

Time to get ready...

Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.