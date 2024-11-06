Why won’t there be a Scavengers Reign season 2? Creators prove show had more to give

It felt like a positive sign for the future of adult animation, introducing a truly original concept with no links to big-name franchises.

Scavengers Reign earned widespread acclaim in 2023, praised for its gorgeous animation and ingenious sci-fi world-building, balancing surreal body-horror visuals with a mature adventure story.

Then, in May 2024, it was cancelled by HBO Max after only one season. This week, its creators shared a teaser showcasing what season 2 might have looked like – and it’s frustratingly impressive.

For those who haven’t watched yet (and you definitely should!), Scavengers Reign is a stylish twist on a straightforward sci-fi concept: A cargo ship crash-lands on an alien planet, and the surviving crew must figure out how to survive.

Season 1 follows several disparate characters as they explore different parts of the planet Vesta, interacting with bizarre local wildlife along the way.

It also ends with an incredibly enticing hint toward future storylines.

Why won’t there be a Scavengers Reign season 2?

After the show’s first cancellation on HBO Max, fans didn’t lose hope. Scavengers Reign arrived on Netflix soon after, and since Netflix occasionally “saves” cancelled shows, there was a slim possibility that season 2 might still happen.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t to be. While Scavengers Reign did attract more viewers by word of mouth, it clearly wasn’t popular enough to warrant a surprise Netflix renewal.

Co-creator Joe Bennett revealed this week that Scavengers Reign won’t return for a second season at Netflix either.

Writing on Instagram, he said: “As of right now, Scavengers Reign is not being renewed for a second season. I wanted to let everyone know directly because I really love our fanbase, they’ve been such champions for the show, and I don’t want to leave everyone hanging.

“We’ve had to fight tooth and nail every step of the way to get this show made, starting all the way back in 2016 with the Scavengers short film to the release of the first season last year. It’s a case study for believing in something and persevering through a million and one hurdles.

“But, it got made, thanks especially to so many people who supported it along the way, in big and small ways.”

He also posted a trailer for their theoretical second season, involving more stunning visuals from the planet Vesta – and some intriguing new characters who were introduced in the season 1 finale.

It’s a beautiful trailer, and obviously a bittersweet message for loyal fans. The show’s creative team clearly had a solid idea of where the story would go next, expanding the setting with even more fascinating creatures.

Over on Instagram, Bennett explained that the teaser was produced in-house by the show’s original production company Green Street, proving that creative team are fully ready to make another season.

Hopefully a different streaming service will take the bait, but right now there’s not much reason for optimism.

How to watch Scavengers Reign in the UK

Scavengers Reign is available to watch on Netflix in the UK.

There are 12 episodes in the first (and only) season of the show.

Scavengers Reign is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

