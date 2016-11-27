Tributes have been pouring in after the death of actor Ron Glass, who was best known for playing mysterious holy man Shepherd Book in Firefly and died of respiratory failure late last night according to his agent.

Among those honouring the 71-year-old actor were Joss Whedon, who wrote and created 2002 series Firefly and its 2005 film sequel Serenity and put the actor on the map for many viewers, alongside several other members of that series’ cast including Nathan Fillion, Jewel Staite and Star Wars: Rogue One actor Alan Tudyk.