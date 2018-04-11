“But really, think about it. Go back to the job you had 13 years ago. Or go back to your old school. Walk in, say hello, take your old seat. And start giving instructions! Watch everyone’s faces. Shortly before they call the police.

“There’s a wonderful play by Alan Bennett, A Visit from Miss Prothero, which is a ruthless warning against ever feeling you’ve been missed,” he continued.

“Move on! And besides. Why look back? The future is golden.”

Still, fans shouldn’t feel too sad about the prospect of an RTD-less Doctor Who future – if you haven’t read it, there’s still his brilliant novelisation of Rose to enjoy, and in any case the screenwriter says he’ll never truly leave the Whoniverse behind (a fact he’s actually emphasised to us before).

“People keep saying, ‘Oh you’re back, you’re back in Doctor Who, back, back, back.’” Davies said of the new Target novel project.

“But…I never went away! I’m a Doctor Who fan. It’s permanent. It’s indelible, it’s instinct.”

We’re sure millions of Whovians around the world can fully understand that sentiment.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn, and Russell T Davies’ novelisation of Rose is on sale now