The Blaidd Writers Programme will be a "rolling six-month paid development and training initiative to find and nurture the next generation of Welsh drama writers".

Successful applicants will develop an original, contemporary Wales-set returning drama in collaboration with Bad Wolf, while receiving mentorship from Davies, Marnie Dickens (Wilderness) and Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials).

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

A total of three spaces are up for grabs on the scheme, open to Wales-based writers with a maximum of one previous professional credit as a writer in feature film or television.

More like this

The application process will run from Monday 16th September until Friday 4th October on the Screen Alliance Wales website, but any hopefuls should start preparing the relevant materials now.

In the initial stage, candidates must submit a 10-page extract from a pilot script, an accompanying two-page pitch document, and a 500-word personal statement outlining why they would benefit from being accepted onto the scheme.

If they make it to the following stage, they will then have to submit a full pilot script, which will be central to deciding who gains access to the potentially life-changing opportunity.

Jack Thorne. Dave Benett/Getty Images for WFTV Awards

Bad Wolf co-founder Jane Tranter said: "Wales has been the beating heart of Bad Wolf for the past decade. It is pivotal to our future, and the future of the Welsh TV industry, that we continue to nurture future generations of screenwriters.

"With the guidance of our industry mentors, as well as Bad Wolf executive producers and script editors, our Blaidd Writers will not only develop their scripts, but get a wider overview of the TV industry and production process."

Thorne added: "I’m half Welsh and at least part writer, and I love this scheme because it involves supporting writers — with money — as they grow.

"The industry is in a funny place right now, but we do need to back young talent, otherwise we’ll starve ourselves of the future.

"My interest is in developing disabled voices because that’s a sector I still think underrepresented, so that’s who I’ll work with on this."

Advertisement

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.