In a photo posted to Instagram, the three can be seen smiling in a circle as Davies snaps the photo.

"Come on! Jodie, Mark and me at the RTS Awards," Davies captioned the post.

The Royal Television Programme Awards were a night to remember for many, with the BBC leading with 21 wins, the Judges' Award being presented to Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

Stephen Lambert also received the Outstanding Achievement Award.

It wasn't the only Doctor Who reunion of late, either, as it was recently announced Steven Moffat would be returning to write an episode of Ncuti Gawta's season as the Doctor.

Moffat said of his return: "Yes, OK, fair enough – apologies to everyone I've very slightly misled – I am in fact writing an episode of the series of Doctor Who. Exactly like I said I never would. What can I tell you?

"There was begging, there was pleading but finally Russell agreed to let me have another go – so long as I got out of his garden. Working with old friends and a brand new Doctor I couldn't be happier.

"Sorry I was a bit reticent on the subject for so long. It was all part of an elaborate plan that would have delighted millions but at the last minute I forgot what it was."

Doctor Who will return in May. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

