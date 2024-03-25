Speaking with the University of Glasgow's Screenwriting Society, Moffat was asked about what it's been like to return to write on a show for a "very similar but yet very different society" compared to when he first worked on Doctor Who.

When asked about how he's found that, alongside changes in "the way that we view TV but also what's in TV and how we represent people in TV and Britain", Moffat said: "Well, we are talking about a show that started in 1963 and hasn’t changed that much."

He continued: "I don't know, I think you're slightly foolish to think it's your job to reflect society. I don't think it really is. I know people always say it is, but why?

"Do you want your television just to broadcast agreement at your face? 'Yes, you're right about everything, here's your world.' I don't think you ever... you just try to tell exciting stories.

"Doctor Who is very much Doctor Who, and I can assure you, having read quite a few of the new ones, that it's still that show.

"Tiny little details change, but basically he runs out the TARDIS and says, 'There's something terribly wrong here,' and sorts it out for a while, right? Then blows everything up at the last minute."

He added: "I'm aware I'm the old geezer coming along to do Doctor Who but that's alright, there's nothing wrong with that. There's also young people writing on this show.

"I don't think you're ever really that engaged by that, tell a story. It's not your job to reflect people's culture back at them, it really isn't."

Moffat returns for Gatwa's season for an episode that will be directed by BAFTA and Golden Globe-nominated Julie Anne Robinson.

On the announcement of his return, Moffat said: "Yes, OK, fair enough – apologies to everyone I've very slightly misled – I am in fact writing an episode of the series of Doctor Who. Exactly like I said I never would. What can I tell you?"

He continued: "There was begging, there was pleading, but finally Russell agreed to let me have another go – so long as I got out of his garden. Working with old friends and a brand new Doctor, I couldn't be happier.

"Sorry I was a bit reticent on the subject for so long. It was all part of an elaborate plan that would have delighted millions, but at the last minute I forgot what it was."

