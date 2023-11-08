Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the writer revealed more about what exactly fans have got in store.

He said: "It's a prequel to Red Dwarf, and it’s set just before the events of the pilot show.

"The important thing is, it's also one universe to the side, so that gives us some leeway in how we can handle things.

"Basically, Lister and Rimmer are bunkmates already, and they go down for shore leave on Titan. And Titan’s like this hideous favela of rundown, dirty, dingy alleyways, street traders, criminals, and while they're there, they get a warning from some mysterious source and they have to go off on various escapades to get out of it."

Grant added: "It’s planned as a novel and a TV show. What Andy [Andrew Marshall] and I do - we work on them both in tandem, the script informs the novel and vice versa, and you get a much richer project, because you're cross-[pollinating] it like that.

"Of course, the sideways bit means we can recast, so there will be a new cast in the TV show.

"But of course, we don't have to recast in the novel, so people can get their fix like that. You can imagine whatever you want, can't you?

"But we would hope for - and I’ve spoken to them, and they seem keen - the original cast to make various guest appearances like they're doing in the Star Trek franchises."

The original series starred Craig Charles (Dave Lister), Chris Barrie (Arnold Rimmer), Danny John-Jules (Cat) and Robert Llewellyn, who took over from David Ross as Kryten.

Red Dwarf creators Grant and Naylor dissolved their partnership in the 1990s. Naylor continued to write the TV series but, in 2021, launched a High Court action against Grant over the rights to the show.

The dispute was resolved earlier this year and it was confirmed that both of the writers will continue separately working on Red Dwarf in different media.

Grant explained: "We both agreed various rights for each other, and so Doug’s working on his stuff right now, which is exciting. I'm looking forward to seeing what he comes up with too.

"The thing is, when we started doing Red Dwarf back in the day, there was never any sense that the TV show would endure, it was kind of a disposable thing.

"You made the show, it went out, it got a repeat within the weekend if you were very lucky, a couple of years down the line, it would make a fleeting appearance, before disappearing into the void.

"That all changed with VHS, and some people could keep shows and watch them again. There was a big market for them. We didn't know we're going to be working on a show that was still going to be shown 35 years later. It's amazing, really."

At the time of the dispute being resolved, a statement was issued which read: "Rob Grant and Doug Naylor are delighted to announce that the ongoing dispute over the Red Dwarf rights has been resolved.

"Moving onwards and upwards, Rob and Doug hope to launch separate iterations of Red Dwarf across various media, working again with the cast and other valued partners, and wish each other the very best.

"Smoke a kipper, Red Dwarf will be back for breakfast!!"

