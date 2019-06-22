Who exactly will Winstone play? Although the Indiana Jones star has signed onto the film, currently in production in London, his character is not yet known, according to Variety.

Plot details aren’t yet clear, but it is believed the Black Widow movie will delve into the back story of Natasha Romanoff, the KGB-trained spy and assassin who eventually battled alongside SHIELD and the Avengers.

It seems likely considering (SPOILERS INCOMING) Widow’s death in Avengers: Endgame, the film will be a prequel, perhaps set before her first MCU appearance in 2010’s Iron Man 2. Others have suggested that the Black Widow movie – directed by Cate Shortland (Lore) – could take place after the events of Captain America: Civil War where Romanoff was forced to go into hiding after betraying Tony Stark.

Disney and Marvel haven’t given a release date for Black Widow, but filming is expected to finish by the end of 2019.