The Punisher: One Last Kill is coming to Disney+ this month, dropping us back onto the streets of New York City just one week after Daredevil: Born Again's season 2 finale.

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The last time we saw Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) he was breaking out of Mayor Wilson Fisk's inhumane prison for vigilantes, but the character was notably missing in the fightback against Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio).

In an interview with Radio Times, Marvel executive Sana Amanat teased that this 'Special Presentation' will go some way to explaining what Frank has been up to in the time elapsed.

"I produced that special as well [as Born Again season 2]," she began, "and I will say the one thing about Frank Castle – and Jon Bernthal, I would say – he's not necessarily a team-up kind of guy."

Amanat continued: "He has his own journey, and he will stay true to that journey, and ultimately that's what this is supposed to be. So we will explore a little bit of where Frank has been, but I can't say anything more than that."

A recently unveiled The Punisher: One Last Kill trailer saw the character endure flashbacks to the horrific grief that put him on this dark path in life, as he defended a family from suffering a similar fate.

If you're eager to learn more about this latest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, read on for when you can watch The Punisher: One Last Kill on Disney+.

What time is The Punisher: One Last Kill released on Disney+?

Jon Bernthal stars in The Punisher: One Last Kill. Marvel / Giovanni Rufino

The Punisher: One Last Kill will be released on Disney+ on Tuesday 12th May at 6pm PT and 9pm ET (US), which equates to Wednesday 13th May at 2am BST (UK).

Any UK-based Marvel fans waking up on Wednesday morning may want to keep off social media in case they stumble upon a spoiler. Then again, they should be used to this by now as it matches Daredevil: Born Again season 2's global rollout.

How many episodes are in The Punisher: One Last Kill?

The Punisher: One Last Kill is a one-off 'Special Presentation' from Marvel Studios.

This puts it in the same category as seasonal specials Werewolf By Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, meaning there won't be any further episodes after launch day.

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Fortunately, Punisher fans won't have to wait long to see him again. Bernthal will reprise the role in this summer's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where he'll come face-to-face with Tom Holland's wall-crawler for the first time.

Additionally, the Netflix-era The Punisher series, spanning two seasons and 26 episodes, is available to stream in full on Disney+. Executive produced by Daredevil: Born Again boss Dario Scardapane, it's worth a revisit if you missed it the first time around.

The Punisher: One Last Kill trailer

If you're excited to see Jon Bernthal's tortured antihero back in action, check out The Punisher: One Last Kill trailer here for a glimpse at what's in store.

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The Punisher: One Last Kill is available to stream on Disney+ UK from Wednesday 13th May 2026.

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