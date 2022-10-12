The Power of the Doctor will air at 7:30pm on BBC One, and with the special clocking in at a whopping 90 minutes, meaning it will finish airing at 9pm on the channel.

After it was previously confirmed that Jodie Whittaker's final episode of Doctor Who would air on Sunday 23rd October 2022 , we now know exactly what time we need to be sat down in front of the TV.

The episode, which not only marks the final adventure for Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor but has also been designed as part of the BBC's Centenary celebrations, is set to usher in a new era, with showrunner Chris Chibnall also departing the long-running sci-fi series.

The official synopsis for the episode says: "In this feature-length special to mark her last adventure, Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor must fight for her very existence, against her deadliest enemies: the Daleks, the Cybermen and her arch-nemesis, the Master."

The synopsis continues: "Who is attacking a speeding bullet train on the edges of a distant galaxy? Why are seismologists going missing from 21st century Earth? Who is defacing some of history’s most iconic paintings? Why is a Dalek trying to make contact with the Doctor? And just what hold does the mesmeric Rasputin have over Tsar Nicholas in 1916 Russia?

"The Doctor faces multiple threats...and a battle to the death".

Starring in the special alongside Whittaker are Mandip Gill as Yasmin Khan, John Bishop as Dan Lewis and Sacha Dhawan as the Master, alongside numerous other returning friends and foes.

Of course, all eyes will also be on the Thirteenth Doctor's regeneration scene. With both David Tennant's return and Ncuti Gatwa's role as the new Doctor confirmed, just how will that momentous occasion play out on screen? Only time will tell...

Doctor Who returns to BBC One on Sunday 23rd October at 7:30pm for The Power of the Doctor. The show is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox

