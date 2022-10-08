Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor air date confirmed by BBC

The BBC has confirmed that the special will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 23rd October – the weekend after the BBC celebrates its official centenary on Tuesday 18th October.

Outgoing Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker is set for one final outing in the TARDIS in the upcoming BBC centenary special The Power of the Doctor – and we now know exactly when the episode will air.

The BBC's chief content officer Charlotte Moore had previously announced that it would air at some point in October during a speech at the Edinburgh International TV Festival in August, but this is the first time the actual date has been confirmed.

Although the special is very highly anticipated, little has been given away about exactly what will occur in the episode. However, we do know that Sacha Dhawan will be returning as The Master and that classic monsters the Daleks and the Cybermen will also play a crucial role.

The Master (Sacha Dhawan) in Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor James Pardon/BBC

The Doctor's companions Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) will also feature, while Jacob Anderson will reprise his role as Vinder from Doctor Who: Flux.

Meanwhile, the BBC has confirmed that classic companions Ace (Sophie Aldred) and Tegan Jovanka (Janet Fielding) will return for the special.

A new plot synopsis for the feature-length episode has also been released, teasing what to expect:

"In this feature-length Special to mark her last adventure, Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor must fight for her very existence, against her deadliest enemies: the Daleks, the Cybermen and her arch-nemesis, the Master.

"Who is attacking a speeding bullet train on the edges of a distant galaxy? Why are seismologists going missing from 21st century Earth? Who is defacing some of history’s most iconic paintings? Why is a Dalek trying to make contact with the Doctor? And just what hold does the mesmeric Rasputin have over Tsar Nicholas in 1916 Russia?

"The Doctor faces multiple threats…and a battle to the death."

The title The Power of the Doctor was confirmed in September, while it's also been reported that the special will "pay tribute" to past Doctors.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One on Sunday 23rd October for its Centenary episode. The show is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

