“I’m sorry I can’t be there today,” Capaldi began, before thanking his Doctor Who co-workers “for sharing their good humour, talent and life with me over the last four years.

“And particularly Steven Moffat’s, who has brought so much to Doctor Who, even more than might be realised today, but will be seen clearly in the future.

“I’d like to thank everyone who loves the show for sharing it with me,” he went on. “And sharing the boundless generosity of spirit that it embodies.

“I wish Jodie [Whittaker] and the new Tardis team all the best for the future, and the past, and everything in between. I look forward to watching them journey to new and wonderful places.

“For me, it’s been an amazing trip. I went to the end of time. I met fantastical creatures. And I blew them up.

“But now it’s over,” the actor concluded. “Time I was off.”

We’ll miss you too, Peter. It’s looking like it won't just be the multiple Tardises making for a Blue Christmas this year.

Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time airs on BBC1 on Christmas Day (Monday 25th December) at 5:30pm