First and last seen in this specific incarnation in 1966 episode The Tenth Planet, the Mondasian Cybermen are the answer Capaldi always gives when asked which are his favourite Doctor Who monsters, and you have to think he must have had a hand in clinching their forthcoming resurrection.

They will appear in the concluding double bill of series ten episodes, which will include Capaldi's penultimate appearance before he regenerates in the Christmas special.

The episodes, written by Steven Moffat and directed by Cybermen old hand Rachel Talalay, are now filming in Cardiff.

Doctor Who series ten begins on BBC1 on Saturday 15th April