Peter Capaldi teases new Doctor Who monster: “Be very careful when you hear a creak…”
The Twelfth Doctor talks Doctor Who series 10
Doctor Who head writer Steven Moffat has already made us afraid to blink, step into shadows, turn round, breathe or think in various episodes of the BBC sci-fi series – and now apparently his latest monster will have us afraid to even step on the ground.
Speaking at a special screening of Doctor Who Christmas special The Return of Doctor Mysterio last night, Moffat, Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi, festive special guest star Charity Wakefield and semi-companion Matt Lucas were asked what enemies lay ahead for the Time Lord, and after some handwringing over the series’ unformed “spoiler policy” Capaldi came out with a chilling description of what to expect.
“I think that you should be very careful when you hear a creak, when you step on a floorboard,” Capaldi told the crowd.
“Where you hear a creak…I think you should think twice about what the creak is.”
He whispered: “It may not just be a creak.”
Frankly, the mysterious new foes sound like exactly the sort of primal fear exploration we’ve come to expect from Moffat’s Doctor Who tenure – but according to Capaldi, the rest of the series is all change thanks to the addition of new companion Bill (Pearl Mackie, with Capaldi above).
“It’s a whole different kind of energy,” Capaldi said.
“Because also her character is, ah….she doesn’t know anything about the world of Doctor Who, so in a way it’s a sort of reboot, because we take this back to its roots.”
He concluded: “It is essentially this mysterious stranger from outer space with his time and space machine, whisking Bill off into corners and blowing up monsters.”
Well, so long as those monsters keep us hiding behind the sofa in the traditional Doctor Who watching position, we’re sure fans won’t mind a few of these other new details.
Doctor Who: The Return of Doctor Mysterio airs on BBC1 on the 25th December at 5.45pm