“I think that you should be very careful when you hear a creak, when you step on a floorboard,” Capaldi told the crowd.

“Where you hear a creak…I think you should think twice about what the creak is.”

He whispered: “It may not just be a creak.”

Brrrr.

Frankly, the mysterious new foes sound like exactly the sort of primal fear exploration we’ve come to expect from Moffat’s Doctor Who tenure – but according to Capaldi, the rest of the series is all change thanks to the addition of new companion Bill (Pearl Mackie, with Capaldi above).

“It’s a whole different kind of energy,” Capaldi said.

“Because also her character is, ah….she doesn’t know anything about the world of Doctor Who, so in a way it’s a sort of reboot, because we take this back to its roots.”

He concluded: “It is essentially this mysterious stranger from outer space with his time and space machine, whisking Bill off into corners and blowing up monsters.”

Well, so long as those monsters keep us hiding behind the sofa in the traditional Doctor Who watching position, we’re sure fans won’t mind a few of these other new details.

Doctor Who: The Return of Doctor Mysterio airs on BBC1 on the 25th December at 5.45pm