"You have to be fit to do Doctor Who and so I’ve just been getting myself ready and I’ll be getting into training to start the show. When we start, it’ll run for nine months and the most important thing is to be there and to be fit and be on top of everything.

"I’m looking forward to starting."

Asked if he has any other work lined up during the Doctor Who hiatus, Capaldi said his mind was only on the Time Lord.

More like this

Advertisement

"There wasn’t really anything else around that I particularly wanted to do. I’m really looking forward to it. We’ve got, great writers. And some fabulous exciting stories."