Is Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian coming to The Book of Boba Fett?

Now, we might be about to find out what he did next thanks to fellow Star Wars Disney Plus hero Boba Fett. The latest episode of Boba’s eponymous TV series The Book of Boba Fett drops a big hint that Mando will appear in next week’s instalment, teaming up with his helmeted ally once more to help Boba keep control of Tattooine.

It’s been a while since we saw Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin, aka The Mandalorian , in action. When we last caught up with him it was December 2020, he’d just (heartbreakingly) given up his little pal Grogu and was left without a ship, lacking purpose and holding a weapon that could ignite a Mandalorian civil war.

The suggestion comes towards the end of The Book of Boba Fett’s fourth episode, as Boba (Temuera Morrison) frets that while he has plenty of money, he doesn’t have the muscle needed to fight off the Pyke syndicate looking to take over his territory.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“Credits can buy muscle, if you know where to look,” replies his deputy Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) – while the distinctive warbling theme of the Mandalorian series plays in the background. Considering Pascal’s Djarin is a bounty hunter for hire who probably owes Boba some help, it’s not hard to see the implications.

And just in case this wasn’t clear enough, the theme had also been played earlier in the same episode, during a flashback sequence showing how Boba first rescued and recruited Fennec.

Disney

Watching across the sands of Tattooine, Boba saw a clash that took place during The Mandalorian season 1, with the musical riff playing to emphasise that connection. Basically, if that music is playing, it must mean the Mandalorian himself is just around the corner.

Altogether, it’s an exciting hint for Star Wars fans that will have them excited to see what’s coming next week. And who knows? After the escalating cameos of The Mandalorian season 2 (Bo-Katan, Ahsoka, Boba Fett, Luke Skywalker) it could be that Pedro Pascal’s appearance is only the harbinger of yet more surprise Star Wars appearances. Fingers (and distinctive-coloured lightsabers) crossed.

Advertisement

The Book of Boba Fett releases new episodes on Wednesdays. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.