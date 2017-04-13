But no. It wasn’t all good because it’s actually Artron energy that fuels the Tardis – a mysterious element containing psychic traces that feed off the rift in space and time. Duh.

The very moment Mackie forgot about Artron energy

Many fans took to Twitter to correct Mackie...

The actress can’t shoulder all the blame though, seeing as she was encouraged not to watch any previous Doctor Who series by showrunner Steven Moffat. If you're ordered not to do your homework, you're never going to pass the exam...

