Pantheon season 2 is finally available to watch worldwide – finds new home on Netflix
The highly-rated sci-fi had a rocky road to release.
You'd be forgiven for missing season 2 of animated sci-fi Pantheon amid its rocky road to release – but now the highly-rated series is readily available to watch worldwide for the first time after coming to Netflix.
The series, which features the voices of Paul Dano, Aaron Eckhart, Daniel Dae Kim and more, follows bullied teen Maddie Kim, voiced by Katie Chang, who receives advice from a stranger online, who claims to be her deceased father.
When she finds out the truth, Maddie is forced to grapple with Uploaded Intelligence, a new technology that comes with a high human cost, and all its implications for humanity.
Created by Craig Silverstein, Pantheon is based on the short stories of Ken Liu including The Gods Will Not Be Chained, The Gods Will Not Be Slain, and The Gods Will Not Die in Vain.
Following its release in 2022, Pantheon was cancelled and removed from AMC's streaming platforms – despite it previously receiving a two-season order and season 2 actually being completed.
Season 1 was later re-released on Prime Video in Australia and New Zealand, along with the previously unreleased season 2.
Netflix has since picked up the series, with season 1 being released late last year and the little-seen season 2 now arriving worldwide on the platform – so many viewers will get to watch for the first time.
Liu reportedly shared the news in his newsletter, telling fans: "I love what Craig and the team have done with season 2. If you enjoyed season 1, you’ll definitely want to find out how the story ends."
Despite the difficulty viewers will have previously had in accessing the series, it's had an impressive reception thus far, receiving a 100 per cent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 95 per cent audience score.
There's also the possibility that the show will be more well-received now, with sci-fi and fantasy animated series including Invincible, The Legend of Vox Machina, Arcane, Castlevania and more thriving.
Pantheon seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix.
Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Louise Griffin is the Sci-Fi & Fantasy Editor for Radio Times, covering everything from Doctor Who, Star Wars and Marvel to House of the Dragon and Good Omens. She previously worked at Metro as a Senior Entertainment Reporter and has a degree in English Literature.