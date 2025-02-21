When she finds out the truth, Maddie is forced to grapple with Uploaded Intelligence, a new technology that comes with a high human cost, and all its implications for humanity.

Created by Craig Silverstein, Pantheon is based on the short stories of Ken Liu including The Gods Will Not Be Chained, The Gods Will Not Be Slain, and The Gods Will Not Die in Vain.

Pantheon season 2 AMC/Netflix/Prime

Following its release in 2022, Pantheon was cancelled and removed from AMC's streaming platforms – despite it previously receiving a two-season order and season 2 actually being completed.

Season 1 was later re-released on Prime Video in Australia and New Zealand, along with the previously unreleased season 2.

Netflix has since picked up the series, with season 1 being released late last year and the little-seen season 2 now arriving worldwide on the platform – so many viewers will get to watch for the first time.

Pantheon season 2. Netflix

Liu reportedly shared the news in his newsletter, telling fans: "I love what Craig and the team have done with season 2. If you enjoyed season 1, you’ll definitely want to find out how the story ends."

Despite the difficulty viewers will have previously had in accessing the series, it's had an impressive reception thus far, receiving a 100 per cent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 95 per cent audience score.

There's also the possibility that the show will be more well-received now, with sci-fi and fantasy animated series including Invincible, The Legend of Vox Machina, Arcane, Castlevania and more thriving.

Pantheon seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.