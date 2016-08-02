"Outlander's going to be around for a while. We couldn't be more proud of the show," he told reporters at at Starz's TCA Summer Press Day. "They do such a fantastic job."

“[Diana Gabaldon’s books] are easier to carry on your iPad than under your arm, but they’re monumental, gigantic undertakings,” he continued. “We’ve committed at least through book four. As soon as I get to read books five and six, we will get to talk about that.”

Albrecht also addressed the lack of Emmy nominations for Outlander and fellow Starz shows Power and Survivor's Remorse, saying: "I don't think we'll ever break through with those people on those shows. I was part of a team that invented how to campaign for Emmy votes. Trust me, it's not a level playing field.

"Having said that, we couldn't be more proud of the work that is being done by the people on the shows. It is award-worthy. Whether it's an Emmy award or not, it's not the point."

Outlander will be back for a third season next year