Obi-Wan Kenobi fans call for season 2 after epic finale

The show fills in a period of time between the prequel series of the films and the original series, which made some fans nervous going into the show that it could re-write established canon between the two central characters.

Obi-Wan Kenobi came to an epic, barnstorming end this week, with the finale seeing Kenobi and Darth Vader locked in a showdown for the ages.

However, these qualms don't seem to have put many off from wanting more from the Disney Plus series, as fans have voted firmly to say they want another season in an exclusive RadioTimes.com poll.

A whopping 80.2 per cent of fans said they want a second season, while just 19.8 per cent said Kenobi's adventures should be left as a limited, one-off series.

For his part, Ewan McGregor has previously expressed interest returning to the role, telling RadioTimes.com: "I hope it’s not the last time I play him. I had such a great time doing this, I'm sure we can think of a few more stories before I turn into Alec Guinness, don't you think?"

Meanwhile, the show's director Deborah Chow has said: "I think this story was very much conceived to be its own standalone. [But] there are, of course, more stories that you could tell.

"There's obviously another 10 years before we get to A New Hope and with a character like Obi-Wan Kenobi, I think even just watching him ride across the sand sometimes is interesting. So, who knows? It's hard to say right now, but it was not the intention."

Obi-Wan Kenobi battles Darth Vader in Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi Lucasfilm

The Obi-Wan Kenobi finale not only saw the jedi master battle it out with his former padawan, in a scene very reminiscent of one from Star Wars: Rebels, but it also saw the return of two major film characters.

Liam Neeson made his long-awaited and heavily teased re-appearance as Qui-Gon Jinn in the episode's closing minutes, while Ian McDiarmid also returned as a holo-projected version of Emperor Palpatine in a scene with Vader.

Beyond a second season of Kenobi, there has also been speculation that Moses Ingram's character Reva could get her own spin-off.

When asked whether she would return to the franchise in an interview with RadioTimes.com, Ingram previously remained coy, saying: "I guess, but who knows? You never know. I don't know."

