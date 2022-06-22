Does Obi-Wan Kenobi finale set up a Reva spin-off?

The Queen's Gambit star Moses Ingram made her debut as Reva – also known as Third Sister – in the Star Wars streaming show, who is initially depicted as a dangerous enemy of Ewan McGregor's exiled Jedi master.

The final episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi has arrived on Disney Plus and rumours are swirling that it could lead to a spin-off series for one newly introduced character.

She is a member of the Inquisitorius, an elite squad of force-sensitive Jedi hunters reporting directly to Darth Vader, whose job it is to eliminate any and all survivors of Order 66.

However, as the Obi-Wan Kenobi series progressed, we learned that there is more to Reva than initially meets the eye, with a tragic past placing her in a much more sympathetic light. Spoilers follow.

We learn that Reva had been a Padawan learner during the twilight years of the Republic, and had narrowly escaped Anakin Skywalker's rampage at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant during his catastrophic fall to the dark side.

While she had appeared to be hunting Obi-Wan during the early chapters of this series, it emerges that she is actually seeking a chance to avenge her fallen younglings by destroying Darth Vader.

He defeats her in battle in the series finale, causing Reva to briefly turn her rage on Vader's son, Luke, before realising it would be wrong to make an innocent child pay for their father's evil deeds.

Reva's story ends on a somewhat optimistic note as – with some encouragement from Obi-Wan – she decides to leave her life as an Inquisitor behind and follow a better path.

Moses Ingram as Reva in Obi-Wan Kenobi Lucasfilm

What exactly she'll choose to do next is unclear, with fans theorising it could be the subject of a spin-off series where she steps into the lead role – although in an interview with RadioTimes.com, Ingram gave nothing away.

Quizzed on whether she would ever return as Reva, Ingram said: "I guess, but who knows? You never know. I don't know."

Rumours of a Reva spin-off have been circulating the internet for weeks now, originating from Screen Geek, although take these reports with a pinch of salt until such time as Disney officially confirms the project.

That said, it wouldn't be surprising to see Ingram given her own solo project as the Star Wars universe rapidly expands on Disney Plus, with a particular focus on stories set during or just after the original trilogy.

