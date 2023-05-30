Well, episodic director and executive producer Deborah Chow has waded into the ongoing conversation and, unfortunately, it doesn't look like it's good news for fans.

It's the question that every Obi-Wan Kenobi fan has been asking since the first season wrapped up: Will the Star Wars series return to our screens for a second instalment?

Appearing on the Deadline Crew Call podcast, Chow was asked whether there would be any more of the series and said: “This was conceived as a limited series; it is closed."

She did add, however: “There’s 10 more years before New Hope, so never say never.”

The popular series first landed on Disney Plus back in 2022 and while there was an assumption that it would have a more limited run than The Mandalorian, for example, fans have remained optimistic that the series could return - especially seeing as it is one of the only ones to pay direct homage to the iconic film franchise.

Chow previously also told RadioTimes.com: "I think this story was very much conceived to be its own standalone. [But] there are, of course, more stories that you could tell.

"There's obviously another 10 years before we get to A New Hope and with a character like Obi-Wan Kenobi, I think even just watching him ride across the sand sometimes is interesting. So, who knows? It's hard to say right now, but it was not the intention."

Chow's comments only solidify what Star Wars boss Kathleen Kennedy said just the other week about the future of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

She told Entertainment Weekly's Dagobah Dispatch podcast: "I always hesitate to say, 'No we won't do anything more with Obi-Wan Kenobi.'"

She added: "Maybe what we end up doing is something that gets incorporated into some of the other stories we're doing, or eventually into a movie – who knows? But right now, it's still our stand-alone limited series. We have no plans for expansion right now."

Kennedy revealed at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 that there weren't any plans for season 2 in the pipeline. She said: "That is not an active development. But I never say never, because there's always the possibility. That show was so well-received and [director] Deborah Chow did such a spectacular job. Ewan McGregor really wants to do another."

But if you're a Star Wars fan, have no fear - as there is no shortage of projects to get excited about.

The Mandalorian and Andor are returning for further seasons, and Skeleton Crew, which stars Jude Law, is also on its way, as well as Ahsoka and three new movies.

