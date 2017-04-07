“He goes where the universe needs him.”

Created by Who fan and YouTuber John Smith VFX for the official series, the teaser is the fourth in a series that have focused on the Doctor’s good qualities, though this is the first not to use a 2013 quote by outgoing head writer Steven Moffat as the basis for its dialogue.

With that in mind, it’s possible that we’ve got plenty more of these to come – so keep your eyes peeled for more stylish Doctor compliments in the eight days remaining until Doctor Who returns.

Doctor Who: The Pilot airs on BBC1 on Saturday 15th April at 7.20pm