The producers made their first Who audio drama in 1999, and recently reunited David Tennant and Catherine Tate for new stories featuring the Tenth Doctor and Donna. The episodes will be released later this month.

Big Finish executive producer – and voice of the Daleks – Nicholas Briggs said he was delighted that Who would continue for many more years.

"Doctor Who is my favourite thing,” he said. “It’s been with me all my life in one form or another. So it’s truly delightful for me that the good old BBC has given us permission to carry on space-time travelling.”

More like this

Big Finish produces Doctor Who and Torchwood under licence from BBC Worldwide, and have created episodes featuring the first Ten Doctors and War Doctor John Hurt.

The current licencing deal has been extended until 30th June 2025.

Advertisement

Executive producer Jason Haigh-Ellery said, “Thanks to the faith placed in Big Finish by the BBC we can look forward to many years of story progression and real character development for the Doctors and their companions. We are excited about what the future holds and look forward to the next decade of adventures travelling in time and space.”