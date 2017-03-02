The trailer for Netflix’s new thriller just landed, which calls for an obligatory comparison to Stranger Things. And, in this case, it's a comparison well-justified: the story follows a missing child that unites a small town (Winden) that soon unearths some very creepy secrets. And just in case you can't draw the dots, the trailer's even topped off with shots teenagers roaming the woods by torchlight.

But there are a few notable differences. Firstly, it's a German series. And secondly, there’s no Demogorgon here: the question the characters ask in the trailer is not who kidnapped the kid, but when. CUT TO: a vexing venn diagram marked as 2019, 1953 and 1986. Very very interesting.