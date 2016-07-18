Netflix lands new Star Trek TV series
The on-demand service will beam episodes into living rooms around the world a day after its US premiere
The new series of Star Trek has found a home on Netflix, with episodes set to become available weekly in the UK – not to mention 187 other countries – within 24 hours of their premiere in the US.
Helmed by Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller, and executive produced by Star Trek movie writer Alex Kurtzman, the new series is set to land in January 2017. Rather than an out and out reboot featuring the crew of the USS Enterprise, fans can expect a new ship and new characters along with "the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation".
The Netflix deal also bundles up all 727 existing episodes of the Star Trek television franchise, including Star Trek: The Original Series, Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise which are already available to subscribers in the UK and will be rolling out to other countries soon.
Production on Star Trek begins in Toronto in September.