The new series of Star Trek has found a home on Netflix, with episodes set to become available weekly in the UK – not to mention 187 other countries – within 24 hours of their premiere in the US.

Helmed by Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller, and executive produced by Star Trek movie writer Alex Kurtzman, the new series is set to land in January 2017. Rather than an out and out reboot featuring the crew of the USS Enterprise, fans can expect a new ship and new characters along with "the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation".