There's good news for Doctor Who fans in the UK but bad news for their US counterparts as Netflix reveals that the series will continue to be available in Britain but will leave the American streaming service from February.

Advertisement

Netflix US confirmed the news on Twitter in response to questions from fans who had spotted that Doctor Who episodes appeared to expire on their Netflix accounts on 1st February. Netflix told Doctor Who Online that the licence for the show was about to end but suggested there was still a possibility of negotiating a new deal in the future.