According to Deadline The Building will focus on a skyscraper that shifts between alternate realities, stranding several young “urban explorers” in a post-nuclear world where Ronald Reagan was never President. Realising that the building will shift again after a certain time limit, the explorers must rescue their teammates before it’s too late – only to discover that, Quantum Leap style, the building has merely taken them to another Earth that isn’t their own, and it may be some time before they get home.

The series is written by showrunner Albert Kim with the original film’s writer/director Chris Leone, with the pair acting as producers alongside Gaiman, and overall it sounds like an exciting prospect for fans of Gaiman’s trademark style of twisted fantasy. Just so long as he doesn’t tire himself out too much.