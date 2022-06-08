The new show focuses on Kamala Khan, a Captain Marvel superfan who harnesses with comic energy and stars Iman Vellani, a first-time actress.

With Moon Knight having been and gone, we're about to set our eyes on the next Marvel Disney Plus series, Ms Marvel .

Following the series, Ms Marvel is set to show up in the 2023 film The Marvels along with Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris, so it seems that the show will be critical in setting up plot points and characters for the MCU going forward.

But who else is in the cast alongside Vellani? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Ms Marvel on Disney Plus.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ms Marvel cast: Full list of actors and characters in MCU series

Iman Vellani plays Kamala Khan / Ms Marvel

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan in Ms Marvel Marvel Studios

Who is Kamala Khan? Kamala is a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. She's an avid gamer who writes fan fiction and is a massive fan of superheroes. She particularly loves Captain Marvel and aspires to be like her. Then, in acquiring some magical bangles, she finds she is able to harness cosmic energy.

Where have I seen Iman Vellani before? Ms Marvel is Vellani's first role, which she was cast in following a Zoom audition. You can see the moment when she was told she had got the role in this official featurette.

Matt Lintz plays Bruno Carrelli

Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan in Ms Marvel Marvel Studios

Who is Bruno Carrelli? Bruno is a high school student and one of Kamala's best friends.

Where have I seen Matt Lintz before? Lintz appeared in the ninth season of The Walking Dead as Henry, as well as in films such as Pixels and What to Expect When You're Expecting.

Yasmeen Fletcher plays Nakia Bahadir

Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir with Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan in Ms Marvel Marvel Studios

Who is Nakia Bahadir? Nakia is a high school student and one of Kamala's best friends.

Where have I seen Yasmeen Fletcher before? Fletcher has appeared in the film Let Us In and in the series Andi Mack.

Rish Shah plays Kamran

Rish Shah as Kamran in Ms Marvel Marvel Studios

Who is Kamran? Kamran is the new boy in town and someone Kamala has a crush on.

Where have I seen Rish Shah before? Shah is a British actor who has appeared in Emmerdale, Casualty and Russell T Davies' Years and Years.

Laurel Marsden plays Zoe Zimmer

Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer in Ms Marvel Marvel Studios

Who is Zoe Zimmer? Zoe is a student at the same high school as Kamala.

Where have I seen Laurel Marsden before? Marsden's only other TV credit so far is the series Survive, which she appeared in alongside Sophie Turner.

Saagar Shaikh plays Aamir Khan

Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan in Ms Marvel Marvel Studios

Who is Aamir Khan? Aamir is Kamala's older brother.

Where have I seen Saagar Shaikh before? Shaikh has appeared in series including Just Giggle It and Unfair & Ugly.

Travina Springer plays Tyesha Hillman

Travina Springer as Tyesha Hillman in Ms Marvel Marvel Studios

Who is Tyesha Hillman? Tyesha is Aamir's wife and Kamala's sister-in-law.

Where have I seen Travina Springer before? Springer has appeared in Unfair & Ugly alongside Shaikh, and has also appeared in Strange Angel and Clint Eastwood film The Mule.

Zenobia Shroff plays Muneeba Khan

Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan in Ms Marvel Marvel Studios

Who is Muneeba Khan? Muneeba is Kamala's loving mother.

Where have I seen Zenobia Shroff before? Shroff has had roles in The Big Sick, The Resident and The Affair.

Mohan Kapur plays Yusuf Khan

Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan in Ms Marvel Marvel Studios

Who is Yusuf Khan? Yusuf is Kamala's protective father.

Where have I seen Mohan Kapur before? Kapur is an Indian actor best known for the film Happy New Year and the series Hostages.

Aramis Knight plays Kareem / Red Dagger

Aramis Knight at an event for Ms Marvel Marvel Studios

Who is Kareem? Kareem is a vigilante and an expert marksman. He wears a red bandana and uses throwing knives to fight crime.

Where have I seen Aramis Knight before? Knight has had roles in the film Enders Game and the series Into the Badlands, Lost and NCIS.

Laith Nakli plays Sheikh Abdullah

Laith Nakli at an event for Ms Marvel Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty

Who is Sheikh Abdullah? Abdullah is the Sheikh at the Mosque in Jersey City.

Where have I seen Laith Nakli before? Nakli is a British actor known for appearing in Blindspot, 24: Legacy, Ramy and the Chris Hemsworth film 12 Strong.

Nimra Bucha plays Najma

Nimra Bucha at an event for Ms Marvel Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty

Who is Najma? Little is currently known about Najma's role in the series but in one trailer she is seen coming to blows with Kamala.

Advertisement

Where have I seen Nimra Bucha before? Bucha is a Pakistani actress known for appearing in Manto and Churails.