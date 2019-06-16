Really, this should be no surprise – the previous three Men in Black films haven’t had post-credits scenes, and it’s not a given in any film, not even a big blockbuster – but given the presence of Thor and Valkyrie actors Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, you could be forgiven for wondering if the franchise might make an exception in this case.

Sadly, though, the film remains post-credits free – and if there DOES turn out to be a sequel, it’ll be a bit longer before we learn anything about it.

Men in Black: International is in UK cinemas from Friday 14th June