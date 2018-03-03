Her full character description can be read below:

Robin is an alternative girl who is equal parts sharp and playful. Bored with her mundane day job, she just wants a little excitement in her life... and gets more than she bargained for when she uncovers a dark secret in Hawkins.

Considering Thurman-Hawke’s age (she’s 19), we’re guessing that she’ll be part of the older kids’ peer group alongside characters like Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) and Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) – but what could this “dark secret” be? Is it just that she uncovers the events of the first two Stranger Things seasons, or something new? And could her character end up being a new love interest for jilted Steve (Joe Keery)?

And Robin won’t be the only new(ish) face joining the main story, with season 2’s fan-favourite guest star Erica (the sardonic little sister of main character Lucas, played by Priah Ferguson) upgraded from her position of snarking on the sidelines to becoming part of the new adventure.

Her full character description is below too:

Lucas’ strong-willed little sister returns, only this time with an army of friends. No longer content with sitting on the sidelines, Erica finds herself on a wild mission to save Hawkins from a dangerous and unexpected new threat.

From this, it seems clear that Erica will definitely be involved in whatever “new threat” afflicts our heroes this year, with her own rival group to the main Dungeons & Dragons Party. Still, given that she’s still only in a recurring role rather than a regular suggests that she won’t be wresting control of the show from her big brother JUST yet.

So there you have it – all sorts of new faces and new storylines to look forward to in Stranger Things 3, whenever it does finally return. Get ready to have your brain turned Upside Down all over again.

Stranger Things season 1 and 2 are streaming on Netflix now