But this might not be bad news for the Stranger Things gang. Well, at least for Will Byers (Noah Schnapp). “We're going to give Will a break,” he said, adding: “We’re not going to put Will through hell for a third season in a row. He’ll be dealing with stuff, but he won’t be at rock bottom the way we forced the amazing Noah Schnapp to play.”

And it looks like Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Steve (Joe Keery) are set to solidify their friendship in upcoming episodes. “In season two, it was all very cute and there was a funny factor to it because it was unexpected, but now that it is expected, I want to see them connect more and be more familiar with each other,” Levy said.

Levy didn’t let slip any more plot points ahead (we've still got no idea if we'll get #JusticeForBob), but he did say we should expect “eight or nine” episodes in the season.

He added: “The number of episodes will be dictated by the amount of story that excites us. We now know what is going to happen in season three to every character.”

In summary: something probably worse than the Mind Flayer is ahead, but Will should be reasonably safe while Steve and Dustin become proper BFFs. Perfect.