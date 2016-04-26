“Maybe a guest role would be a bit of fun, wouldn’t it? I mean why not?”

The 26-year-old actor has got experience dealing with extra-terrestrials now too, given that he's just made his sci-fi debut in new audio drama, Alien: Out of The Shadows.

Lewis plays Communications Officer John Baxter alongside the likes of Rutger Hauer and Kathryn Drysdale in a thrilling tale of an outbreak on a mining vessel, set between the first and second films in Ridley’s Scott’s iconic franchise.

“I’m such a huge fan of the first couple of movies. My character is so much fun and so I didn’t really care who was doing it. I just wanted to get involved,” he said.

And if he needed any tips for dealing with time and space, he could always just ask his Me Before You co-star Jenna Coleman.

Lewis and the former Doctor Who companion are teaming up with Game of Thrones star Emilia Clark and The Hunger Games’ Sam Claflin for the big screen adaptation of Jojo Moyes best-selling novel later this year.

“To work with those talented people, Amelia and Sam and Jenna, it was just so much fun”, Lewis told RadioTimes.com.

“We’re all of an age and we’ve all sort of got ourselves caught up in these mad franchises and trying to find our way in the world of acting and whatnot”, he continued, “and I think it was just a coming together of a bunch of people who are in a very similar mindset and a very similar place in their lives and it was just really fun.”

Alien: Out of the Shadows – an Audible Original audio drama - is available from 26 April, free with a 30-day trial at www.audible.co.uk/scream