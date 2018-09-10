And with this in mind, someone has gone and soundtracked action scenes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the music of the Swedish fab four, and it is as glorious as we could have imagined.

As Bustle writer Emma Lord points out, the trend appears to have been started by a Tumblr user who put Lay All Your Love On Me over the fight scene in Captain America: Winter Soldier. Watch below.

Subsequent iterations have seen the Swedish pop tunes spliced into clips from Avengers: Infinity War and Captain America: The First Avenger. But the best one of all is the ABBA version of the climactic battle in Thor: Ragnarok, which was originally soundtracked by Led Zeppelin's Immigrant Song.

Seeing levelled-up, thunder Thor decimating bad guys to the sounds of Dancing Queen is really something. Check it out below.

And for a real tearjerker...