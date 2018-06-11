True, the two actors have never actually starred in a movie together, but it's fair to assume the biggest stars from a galaxy far far away would have gravitated towards each other at some point.

And they almost did: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson revealed on Twitter that Portman had actually stopped by the film's set, but Hamill was absent at the time.

Then Hamill also dropped another piece of trivia: he’s never met the baby who portrayed his character in 2005's Revenge of the Sith.

And here's one more bonus fact for you: that baby was Aidan Barton, son of Revenge of the Sith editor Roger Barton. And he played both Luke and Leia.

Blown, our mind is.