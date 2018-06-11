Mark Hamill reveals surprising piece of Star Wars trivia about on-screen mother Natalie Portman
The Luke Skywalker actor dropped a fascinating fact about Padme Amidala
It's one of the sad facts of Star Wars that Luke Skywalker never met his mother. The last Jedi had no memory of Padme Amidala after she died in childbirth during Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (although somehow Luke’s twin sister Leia claimed to have known her mum, but let’s just blame that little plot hole on the Force, shall we?).
And in a case of life imitating art, it turns out that Mark Hamill has never met her either. On the 37th birthday of star Natalie Portman, who played Padme in the prequels, the Skywalker actor revealed he’s never crossed paths with Portman.
True, the two actors have never actually starred in a movie together, but it's fair to assume the biggest stars from a galaxy far far away would have gravitated towards each other at some point.
And they almost did: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson revealed on Twitter that Portman had actually stopped by the film's set, but Hamill was absent at the time.
Then Hamill also dropped another piece of trivia: he’s never met the baby who portrayed his character in 2005's Revenge of the Sith.
And here's one more bonus fact for you: that baby was Aidan Barton, son of Revenge of the Sith editor Roger Barton. And he played both Luke and Leia.
Blown, our mind is.