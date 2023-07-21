He maintains a good relationship with showrunner Russell T Davies – recently collaborating with him on ITVX drama Nolly – but is sceptical about whether he'd be called up to the top job.

"Of course I would [like to]," he told The Guardian. "[But] I think that ship may have sailed."

He went on throw his unequivocal support behind incoming Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa, directing particular praise towards his sharp fashion sense (recently showcased in a glossy new poster).

"I can’t tell you how excited I am about Ncuti Gatwa. Apart from the fact that he is clearly one of the sexiest, most talented men on earth, he can wear anything," continued Gatiss.

"He posted on Instagram how much he admires Jon Pertwee’s dress sense, and I was so thrilled. Pertwee was my doctor and I adored him."

The actor joked: "If I was the Doctor, I’d wear nothing. A radical new approach. I’d be the first naturist Doctor and that would scare away the Daleks."

Gatiss is well-known to Doctor Who fans, having written nine episodes of the revived series including The Unquiet Dead and Victory of the Daleks, while he has also contributed to the show's official companion magazine.

He recently starred in high-octane blockbuster Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, where he played a representative of the NSA.

