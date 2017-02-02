"I think it’d be really good for the show" he told Mayo on his BBC Radio 2 show. "It’s been back for 12 years which means it’s not the new kid on the block anymore, it’s not a revival, it’s been back for a long time."

"It’s the sort of thing that would bring an amazing new audience to it," Gatiss continued, "I think it’d be fantastic. But who knows, it’s up to Chris Chibnall."

Gatiss admitted he knew Capaldi's exit was coming, but didn't realise he'd hear about it on Jo Whiley's show.

"I was very sad because I think he’s been absolutely brilliant," he said, "but I guess he’s going with Steven Moffatt so there’s a sort of symmetry to it, isn’t there?"

And as for Gatiss, will he continue to write for Who when Moffatt leaves?

"I don't know. I don’t live in Cardiff and I don’t have a permanent position around the table," Gatiss explained. "It’s one of those moments, you don’t know what’s happening".