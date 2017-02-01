McGann, who played the eighth incarnation of the Doctor in 1996’s Doctor Who TV film (and reprised the character ahead of the 50th anniversary special), asked fans to re-image the character in form of the Doctor Strange star in Joker-style make-up.

So, why take McGann’s tweet so seriously? Well, he's not alone. There are a lot of people suggesting the BBC should somehow rope the 56-year-old Hollywood talent into taking control of the Tardis.

Considering what a well established star Swinton is, she’s certainly an outsider to become the next Tardis pilot, especially compared to our list of potential new Doctors. But hey, this is a show that regularly pits its lead against a species of whisk-wielding mini-tanks. Anything could happen.