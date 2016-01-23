Mark Gatiss bids a cryptic farewell to Doctor Who's Steven Moffat
The Doctor Who writer and Sherlock co-creator paid tribute to the showrunner on Twitter
It's little wonder Mark Gatiss plays the impossibly intelligent Mycroft Holmes on Sherlock because he's got a knack for saying very clever yet cheeky things at precisely the right time – like the moment Steven Moffat announced his Doctor Who departure.
Gatiss tweeted this rather cryptic Latin message just moments after the big news broke.
For those of you who don't speak the classical language, it means "the freed slave is happy". Make of that one what you will.
Gatiss followed his tweet up with a rather less mysterious tribute to his pal this morning though, sending his best wishes to incoming showrunner Chris Chibnall too.
Meanwhile, Moffat's wife and Sherlock producer Sue Vertue popped online to thank fans for their messages on the outgoing Who head writer's behalf.
And Patrick Ness is waiting in the wings to fill the Whovian void with Doctor Who spin-off Class later this year.
Bring it indeed, Patrick. Bring it indeed.