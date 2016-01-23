For those of you who don't speak the classical language, it means "the freed slave is happy". Make of that one what you will.

Gatiss followed his tweet up with a rather less mysterious tribute to his pal this morning though, sending his best wishes to incoming showrunner Chris Chibnall too.

Meanwhile, Moffat's wife and Sherlock producer Sue Vertue popped online to thank fans for their messages on the outgoing Who head writer's behalf.

More like this

And Patrick Ness is waiting in the wings to fill the Whovian void with Doctor Who spin-off Class later this year.

Advertisement

Bring it indeed, Patrick. Bring it indeed.