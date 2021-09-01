Manifest season 4 will start filming in late 2021: “The endgame won’t change at all”

The last few months have been an emotional rollercoaster for fans of Manifest, the supernatural drama cancelled by NBC in June and saved by Netflix in July – however, it looks as though we won’t have to wait long for season four to hit our screens.

Manifest showrunner Jeff Rake has revealed that filming on the new series is set to begin later this year, with the writers’ room opening up at some point this week.

“We certainly expect to be in production this calendar year. I’m hopeful that cameras are rolling in November or December latest,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “We’re going to work as fast as we can while still keeping an eye on quality control, because we want to get episodes to everyone as soon as possible.

“We also want them to be excellent. It might take a minute for a brand-new batch of episodes to show up in people’s homes, but it’s going to be worth the wait.”

The show was cancelled by NBC after three seasons and while Netflix first passed on picking up the show, after a fan campaign led by Rake, the streamer commissioned 20 episodes of Manifest for season four.

While Rake is having to condense his plans for a six season story arc into 20 episodes, he said that the show’s ending will stay the same.

“The endgame won’t change at all. For those who’ve been tracking this story through June and July, they’ll remember that I was hopeful in the early weeks after cancellation that someone would step up and allow us to make something as modest as a two-hour movie,” he said.

He added that he’s “confident” that the 20 episodes gives him enough time to finish the series, saying: “When I’ve talked in the past about having a roadmap all the way to the end of series, that didn’t mean that I had a roadmap for literally every single episodes.

“I have a roadmap with a series of twists and turns and flags in the sand that we would ultimately hit in order to tell the the core stories within our mythology and within our relationship drama. So it will not be a particularly difficult exercise to overlay that same exact roadmap onto 20 episodes. It will be quite organic.”

