Netflix in renewed talks about Manifest season 4 after series’ cancellation

Last month, supernatural drama Manifest was cancelled by its US network, NBC.

Following the news, creator Jeff Rake urged fans to #SaveManifest on Twitter, and it looks like the campaign might have paid off.

According to Deadline, Netflix is in talks to potentially pick Manifest up for another season. This would mean the series would follow in the footsteps of shows like Lucifer, which was also picked up by the streamer following its cancellation by Fox.

The move comes after the first three series recently became available to stream on Netflix US, quickly nabbing the Top 10 spot.

Deadline also reports that, following the fan campaign calling for Manifest to be saved, NBC has expressed interest in renewing the show for a fourth series, meaning it would return to its original network.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed yet. Rake took to Twitter to address the speculation, saying he had no comment other than crediting fans for their work to get the show back on screen.

“Lots of speculation out there. No comment. Other than, if the impossible happens and the dead rise again, it’s because of YOU. #SaveManifest.”

Lots of speculation out there. No comment. Other than, if the impossible happens and the dead rise again, it’s because of YOU.#SaveManifest — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) July 20, 2021 The series follows passengers on a flight from Jamaica to New York City who land five-and-a-half years after they boarded the plane, unaware of the time jump and how it has irrevocably changed their lives at home.

As if that weren’t traumatic enough, the passengers also start to hear voices and have premonitions shortly after they return.

While Manifest isn’t available in Netflix UK, fans this side of the Atlantic can watch the first three series on NOW.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Sci-Fi and Fantasy hub for the latest news.