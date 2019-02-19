Mandip Gill reacts to Doctor Who fans shipping Yaz and Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor
“Who knows where it’s going to go?”
Before Jodie Whittaker’s first Doctor Who series, the actor made it pretty clear that there wouldn’t be any romance in her Tardis this time around – but that hasn’t stopped fans trying to set the Doctor up with new companion Yaz.
All the way through the sci-fi drama’s eleventh rebooted series fans were rooting for the pair to get together, especially after Yaz’s mother asked if they were a couple, and now Mandip Gill (who actually plays Yaz) has addressed the shipping at last.
"I'm aware of [the shipping] now, but at the time I was filming it, it was never a thing," Gill told Metro.
"It must just have been natural chemistry between Jodie and myself.”
However, despite being unplanned, Gill suggested that she wouldn’t be averse to some sort of relationship developing, even if she thought that Yaz and the Doctor would probably stay friends.
"After it came out, I was like, 'Wow, I didn't even think that was a thing',” she recalled. “I didn't think it was a thing until I saw people mentioning it online.
“I think it is just a natural thing that can happen between friends, or who knows where it's going to go."
WHO knows indeed. We’ll be keeping an eye out for any series 12 details with interest going forward – because didn’t series boss Chris Chibnall say it’d be a big year for Yaz as well? Intriguing…
Doctor Who returns to BBC1 in 2020