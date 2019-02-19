"I'm aware of [the shipping] now, but at the time I was filming it, it was never a thing," Gill told Metro.

"It must just have been natural chemistry between Jodie and myself.”

However, despite being unplanned, Gill suggested that she wouldn’t be averse to some sort of relationship developing, even if she thought that Yaz and the Doctor would probably stay friends.

"After it came out, I was like, 'Wow, I didn't even think that was a thing',” she recalled. “I didn't think it was a thing until I saw people mentioning it online.

“I think it is just a natural thing that can happen between friends, or who knows where it's going to go."

WHO knows indeed. We’ll be keeping an eye out for any series 12 details with interest going forward – because didn’t series boss Chris Chibnall say it’d be a big year for Yaz as well? Intriguing…

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 in 2020