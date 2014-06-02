Oscar-winner Nyong'o - who won a slew of awards earlier this year for her turn in 12 Years a Slave - has long been rumoured to be courting the production but Game of Thrones actress Christie had not previously been linked to a role in the sci-fi blockbuster.

The pair's casting was confirmed on the Star Wars website, accompanied by a statement from Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy who "could not be more excited about Lupita and Gwendoline joining the cast of Episode VII.

"It's thrilling to see this extraordinarily talented ensemble taking shape," she added.

Nyong'o and Christie join the franchise's original stars Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher in Episode VII along with previously announced cast members Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Max von Sydow, John Boyega and Daisy Ridley.

Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew and Kenny Baker will also reprise their roles for a screenplay written by Abrams with Lawrence Kasden.

Star Wars Episode VII is set for release worldwide on 18 December 2015.