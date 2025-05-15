The latest episodes come after a three-year break, which left some fans concerned that the show might have been facing some disruption behind the scenes, but it's as yet unclear if the delay will have any bearing on the show's future.

On the one hand, some viewers might have lost their enthusiasm for the show during the hiatus, while others might be fizzing with anticipation to have the show back.

Ultimately, the verdict will be in the viewing figures, with animated shows often struggling to reach the giddy heights of their live-action counterparts in Netflix's global top 10.

For now, here's everything we know about the future of Love, Death + Robots, including the potential for a fifth season.

Will there be a Love, Death + Robots season 5?

Love, Death + Robots season 4. Netflix

Netflix is yet to confirm whether Love, Death + Robots has been renewed for season 5 or cancelled.

The streaming platform typically monitors viewing figures across a show's first month on the service, considering the size of the audience, the cost of the production and how many accounts actually completed the entire season.

With Love, Death + Robots, completion rates might well be higher, given that episodes tend to be relatively short and the unique, self-contained nature of each one entices fans to give each of them a try.

However, the show also risks being a tad more niche than other sci-fi anthologies, such as Black Mirror, owing to its eccentric style and experimental ideas. Plus, producing animation isn't cheap or easy.

So, it's really anyone's guess at the moment whether Love, Death + Robots will continue on Netflix, but we'll update this page with more information on the show's status as it comes in.

When could a potential Love, Death + Robots season 5 be released?

Love, Death + Robots season 4. Netflix

Even if Love, Death + Robots is renewed for a fifth season, it doesn't necessarily mean that we'll be seeing it anytime soon.

After all, there was an enormous three-year gap between the third and fourth volumes, which has been attributed to several factors such as the time-consuming animation, the Hollywood strikes and the creative team's divided attention on another major project.

Love, Death + Robots creator Tim Miller and his animation company Blur Studio is also behind Prime Video's Secret Level, which debuted in December of last year and was swiftly renewed for a second season.

Another experimental project, the series tells stories set inside the worlds of popular video games, including the likes of Dungeons & Dragons, Mega Man, Pac-Man and Unreal Tournament.

It's quite likely that Blur will look to get Secret Level season 2 out of the door before turning its attention back to a potential continuation of Love, Death + Robots, which could result in another extended wait.

For now, we wouldn't expect to see more episodes any sooner than 2027, given that it seems to have found a home for itself on the calendar in May (when seasons 2-4 have all launched).

Love, Death + Robots seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix.

