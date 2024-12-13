Gamers and non-gamers alike will no doubt be intrigued by the prospect of such a varied series, which comes from Deadpool director Tim Miller. But how can viewers watch it?

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Secret Level.

How to watch Secret Level

Secret Level. Prime Video

Viewers can watch Secret Level on Prime Video now - as long as they have a subscription to the service, it is free to watch.

The season is being released in two parts, and you can find out more about the show's release schedule below.

Secret Level release schedule

The first season of Secret Level is being released in two parts, with the first part, which is made up of eight episodes, available to stream on Prime Video now.

The second part, made up of seven episodes and based on games including Spelunky and Honor of Kings, will be released on Tuesday 17th December.

You can find the full release schedule for the series right here now:

Dungeons & Dragons: The Queen's Cradle - Tuesday 10th December (out now) Sifu: It Takes a Life - Tuesday 10th December (out now) New World: The Once and Future King - Tuesday 10th December (out now) Unreal Tournament: Xan - Tuesday 10th December (out now) Warhammer 40,000: And They Shall Know No Fear - Tuesday 10th December (out now) PAC-MAN: Circle - Tuesday 10th December (out now) Crossfire: Good Conflict - Tuesday 10th December (out now) Armored Core: Asset Management - Tuesday 10th December (out now) The Outer Worlds: Title TBC - Tuesday 17th December Mega Man: Title TBC - Tuesday 17th December Exodus: Title TBC - Tuesday 17th December Spelunky: Title TBC - Tuesday 17th December Concord: Title TBC - Tuesday 17th December PlayStation: Title TBC - Tuesday 17th December Honor of Kings: Title TBC - Tuesday 17th December

What is Secret Level about?

Secret Level comes from the makers of Netflix show Love, Death + Robots, and like that series is an adult-animated anthology series.

Rather than telling completely new stories based on no specific IP, each episode of Secret Level is based on a different video game, with the episodes exploring worlds as varied as Dungeons & Dragons and Pac-Man.

The voice cast for the series is made up of A-listers, including Arnold Schwarzenegger and his son Patrick, Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, Laura Bailey, Gabriel Luna, Ariana Greenblatt and Claudia Doumit.

Secret Level trailer

You can watch the trailer for Secret Level right here now.

Secret Level part one is available to stream now, while part 2 will stream on Tuesday 17th December on Prime Video.

